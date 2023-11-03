(Bloomberg) -- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that stockholders of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. approve the acquisition of the struggling money manager by Rithm Capital Corp.

Shareholders representing about 39.2% of the hedge fund firm’s voting power have already committed to support the deal, and Rithm owns shares representing another 6.5%, the advisory firm said in a report published Friday.

It’s “nearly a foregone conclusion” the transaction will be approved, ISS added.

Rithm initially offered $11.15 a share for the firm in July but raised the bid to $12.70 a share last month.

The advisory firm also supported a “golden parachute” proposal for Jimmy Levin, the firm’s chief executive officer and head investor.

A shareholder vote is slated for Nov. 16 on the transaction, which has involved a months-long bidding war for the hedge fund firm.

Sculptor said in a statement that Glass Lewis & Co., another proxy advisory service, also recommended that shareholders vote for the deal. “The proposed Rithm transaction currently represents the most viable option to maximize shareholder value,” Glass Lewis said, according to the statement.

Two separate court hearings, slated to be heard within days of the vote, could postpone the deal, providing an opening for a consortium led by hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein, whose higher offers have been repeatedly rejected by Sculptor.

Both court challenges could give Weinstein and his group of billionaire backers — including Marc Lasry, Jeff Yass and Bill Ackman — a path to acquire Sculptor through a tender offer.

(Updates with Glass Lewis recommendation in seventh paragraph.)

