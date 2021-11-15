(Bloomberg) -- The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two unarmed protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin last year, dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The ruling came Monday morning just before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder started instructing the jury in the case. Rittenhouse still faces five charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted on the most serious charges, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

