(Bloomberg) -- Rival leaders from the island of Cyprus failed to agree on how to settle nearly five decades of division, the United Nations said Thursday, after a recent deterioration in ties deepened already entrenched positions.

“We have agreed that I’ll convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1 with the objective of finding common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told reporters in Geneva, suggesting that might take two to three months.

Officials from Turkey, Greece and the U.K. -- guarantor powers under the agreement that ended British colonial rule in Cyprus -- had joined top Greek- and Turkish-Cypriot politicians in Geneva for three days of talks. Guterres had hoped to breathe new life into a UN-mandated push for reunification, a position opposed by the Turkish side.

Proponents of reunifying the island point to the economic and security prizes it offers, including a boost for plans to tap eastern Mediterranean oil and gas and stronger ties between NATO partners in the region as Russia seeks to expand its influence.

But unilateral Turkish energy exploration in contested waters has inflamed its ties with both Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, while Ankara’s purchase of missile technology from Moscow soured relations with European powers.

At the talks, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, supported by Turkey, proposed a two-state solution as the only option for an agreement. That was immediately rejected by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, backed by Greece, who insist on the UN framework for a “bizonal federation.”

The Mediterranean island -- less than half the size of New Jersey -- has been divided since Turkish forces captured its northern third in 1974, following an attempted coup inspired by the military junta then ruling in Athens that sought to unite the island with Greece.

To this day, the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus is a European Union member and officially has sovereignty over the entire island. Numerous UN-led efforts to reunify the island have failed, most recently in 2017.

