49m ago
Rival’s Brexit Boost, U.S. Jobs Hole, Digital Yuan: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- The U.K.’s departure from the European Union has gifted the City of London’s European rivals with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to win back business
- The U.S. jobs market remains in a “deep hole” and needs aggressive support to speed its healing, said Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari
- The world economy pushes into 2Q with the U.S. and Europe re-opening expected to drive growth to an annualized 5.7%, according to Bloomberg Economics
- The prospect of a rebound to 2% yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, the world’s benchmark bond, is alive and well
- Singapore, which has been among the world’s best at containing the pandemic, is back on the defensive as daily cases in the community reach double digits
- China’s much-hyped digital currency is getting a tepid response from trial participants, even as speculation about its global implications reaches fever pitch
- A short drive south of the Acropolis in Athens lies a stretch of coastal property that will be a critical test of the post-pandemic recovery
- Business activity in Dubai improved to the highest level since late 2019 helped by a rebound in the tourism sector and a fast vaccine rollout
- Australia’s authorities are taking a leaf out of the U.S. playbook in spending to push the economy toward maximum employment
- Investors are about to get a snapshot of price pressures building across the developing world -- the fallout of unprecedented stimulus
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.