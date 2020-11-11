Rivals in War-Torn Libya Agree on Path to Elections in 18 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s rival factions reached a preliminary agreement on a road map to establish a unified government and hold elections within 18 months, a deal that if finalized would mark a milestone in ending almost a decade of conflict in the OPEC member.

The road map was announced by the United Nations acting envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, on the third day of talks between the internationally recognized government in Tripoli and its eastern rival. Discussions are continuing.

The multitrack negotiations have fueled hopes of an end to a civil war in which Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russian mercenaries have supported eastern military leader Khalifa Haftar.

Earlier peace efforts have foundered amid mutual recriminations. On Tuesday, military representatives of both sides met in the central coastal city of Sirte, the dividing line between the two forces, for another round of concurrent talks.

The conflict deepened fighting that has wracked Libya since a NATO-backed revolt ousted longtime leader Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011 and led to the establishment of dueling administrations.

The unrest has crippled Libya’s all-important oil industry, which on Monday reached a production milestone of more than 1 million barrels a day after a blockade in early 2020 all but shut down its energy industry.

Libya is home to Africa’s largest crude reserves.

