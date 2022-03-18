(Bloomberg) -- Riverstone Holdings LLC hired WestRiver Group managing director Laurel Buckner, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Buckner, a technology investor focused on bets in the decarbonization sector, is set to join New York-based Riverstone in coming months, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing the hiring.

Representatives for Riverstone and WestRiver declined to comment.

Buckner, who’s based in Seattle, joined WestRiver Group in 2019 as a managing director of its Pacific Northwest Fund. Before that, she held roles including managing director at ATN Ventures, an arm of ATN International Inc. A number of WestRiver managing directors have left their roles in the past year, including George Montgomery, Deepa Prasad and Richelle Parham.

Riverstone, a longtime investor in traditional energy, has broadened its focus to include energy transition, also referred to as decarbonization, in part due to an increasing focus on climate change by governments, consumers and corporations, along with the growing popularity of electric vehicles and low-carbon energy, according to its website.

“The rapid adoption of clean energy sources is expected to create unprecedented disruption, resulting in compelling opportunities for those with the expertise to identify market trends and dislocations and the capital to deliver innovative solutions,” Riverstone said on its website.

