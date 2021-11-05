(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric-truck maker backed by Amazon.com Inc., has elevated the marketed range of its initial public offering to raise as much as $10 billion.

The company plans to sell 135 million shares at $72 to $74 each, Rivian said in an updated filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. It had marketed the shares at $57 to $62 apiece, according to a document on Monday.

At the top end of the revised range, the company will have a market capitalization of $63 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculation. Accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company’s fully diluted value would be around $71.3 billion.

At $10 billion, the IPO would be the seventh largest U.S. IPO on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rivian was valued at $27.6 billion in a funding round in January, Bloomberg News reported.

Cornerstone investors including Amazon.com, T. Rowe Price, Coatue Management and Blackstone Inc. have committed to buying $5 billion of the IPO shares.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.