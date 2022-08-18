(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. eliminated the least-expensive trim of its R1T electric pickup truck, the company confirmed via email, effectively raising the price of its entry-level model.

Demand for the Explore model, which retailed at $67,500, was smaller than anticipated, and eliminating it will help the EV manufacturer “streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly,” according to a letter cited on the Rivian Owners Forum Thursday.

The “vast majority” of customers have ordered the next trim level, the $73,000 Adventure configuration, according to the letter.

Rivian confirmed it sent the letter to people who had preordered the Explore package. Customers will have until Sept. 1 to upgrade or cancel their order, the company said.

In March, the Irvine, California-based carmaker attempted to raise sticker prices of the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, citing higher input costs and a shortage of semiconductors, only to roll back the increases in the face of a customer backlash.

The Verge reported the discontinuation of the Explore configuration earlier Thursday.

