(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe will take on an expanded role overseeing all product-related functions as the automaker prepares for the next generation of its electric vehicle lineup.

The entirety of Rivian’s product teams — including employees in areas such as software, autonomy and design — will now report directly to Scaringe, according to a regulatory filing and internal memos detailing the changes.

Nick Kalayjian, who most recently held the title of chief product development officer and previously served as an executive vice president, is stepping back from his role while retaining some responsibilities around propulsion and vehicle technology. He will serve as an adviser through 2024.

“My desire to make changes aligns perfectly with RJ’s desire to redirect more of his time and energy toward product leadership,” Kalayjian wrote in a memo to colleagues seen by Bloomberg.

Irvine, California-based Rivian has been seen as a leading contender among a handful of EV startups chasing market leader Tesla Inc. It makes two consumer models — battery-electric pickups and sport utility vehicles called R1T and R1S. The company also makes a battery-electric delivery van for Amazon and recently announced it had been freed from exclusivity to sell the last mile product to others.

Kalayjian has worked at Rivian since 2020.

