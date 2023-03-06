(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares fell after the electric-vehicle maker revealed plans to raise $1.3 billion through the sale of green convertible bonds due in 2029.

The company will use proceeds from the offering to finance, refinance or invest in current and future green projects, according to a statement late Monday. Rivian intends to settle conversions through Class A common stock or a combination of cash and stock, the company said.

Issuing convertible bonds can potentially dilute the value of outstanding shares. Rivian’s stock tumbled 7.5% at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday in New York.

Some startups and other firms have turned to convertible bonds as a means of raising money while demand for straight equity issuances is tepid. Investors like them because it provides an interest payment along with the right, but not the obligation, to exchange them for shares.

Green convertible bonds in particular are relatively new, used to raise cash for projects linked to addressing climate change. The debt is especially attractive to investors who are bound to make bets within mandates for environmental, social and governance parameters, though the term has gotten some scrutiny as ESGs define their mandates separately.

Rivian, which makes both consumer and commercial EVs, ended the fourth quarter with about $12 billion of cash, cash-equivalents and restricted cash on its balance sheet. But the rate of burn has been a concern to investors who see Rivian ending the year with half those reserves.

Rivian’s bond plan “helps shore up liquidity into 2024, yet more is likely necessary,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Joel Levington. “The use of converts mirrors other electric-vehicle makers such as Lucid, Nio and Fisker, all of which have struggled.”

The company’s largest investors include Amazon.com Inc., which holds 17% of the company, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which holds almost 14% according to data tracked by Bloomberg. Global Oryx Co., a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel, owns more than 12%, making it the third-biggest shareholder.

--With assistance from Drew Singer.

