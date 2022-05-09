(Bloomberg) -- Abdul Latif Jameel, the third-largest shareholder of Rivian Automotive Inc., has no plans to sell down its stake in the EV-maker after a lockup on the stock expired Sunday.

Jameel, a Jeddah, Saudi Arabia-based group, holds almost 114 million shares through a subsidiary called Global Oryx Co., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Rivian shares fell 20%, the most ever, to $23.03 at 1:54 p.m. in New York. That takes the stock’s year-to-date decline to more than 77%.

Read more: Rivian plunges as lockup end opens way to Ford, Amazon stake cut

“We stand firmly behind Rivian and its management. As of today we have no plans of selling any shares,” an Abdul Latif Jameel spokesperson said by email.

Jameel, which operates businesses ranging from transportation and engineering to health and real estate, trails only Amazon.com Inc., which owns more than 158 million shares, and T. Rowe Price, with 162.2 million shares, among Rivian investors.

See also: Rivian IPO mints $11.5 billion fortune for Saudi investor

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.