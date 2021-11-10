Rivian Is Indicated to Open More Than 50% Above IPO Price

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. are indicated to open as high as $120 each, after the electric truckmaker priced the stock at $78 in its initial public offering.

A jump of more than 50% would give Rivian a market valuation above $100 billion, eclipsing traditional automakers such as Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. and topping EV rival Lucid Group Inc.

While pricing indications give a sense of what potential public market investors are bidding for the stock, a firm price won’t be established until the shares officially open for trading on Nasdaq sometime in the next few hours.

Rivian raised almost $12 billion in its IPO Tuesday after upsizing the offering and pricing shares above their marketed range. The listing is the biggest globally this year, and the sixth-largest ever on a U.S. exchange, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Backed by deep-pocketed companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Ford, Rivian is hitting the public markets as it looks to make a dent in the electric vehicle market led by Tesla Inc.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringe said in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday that Rivian’s biggest challenge is the “health of the supply chain” as it ramps up production amid parts shortages.

