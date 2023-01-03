(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. built 24,337 electric vehicles in 2022, narrowly missing its annual target as the manufacturer ramped up production in the final months of the year.

The company made 10,020 vehicles in the last quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. Irvine, California-based Rivian, which builds vehicles across two consumer lines and a delivery van for Amazon.com Inc., had expected to produce 25,000 units for the full year.

The shares fell less than 1% as of 4:56 p.m. after regular trading in New York.

Rivian said it delivered 20,332 vehicles to customers during 2022.

