(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. said it’s cutting about 6% of its workforce as the electric-vehicle maker simplifies its product plans.

The Irvine, California-based company confirmed the cuts Wednesday in an internal memo from from Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe. Record inflation, higher interest rates and higher commodity prices have hurt the company’s ability to raise additional financing, he wrote.

“We need to be able to continue to grow and scale without additional financing in this macro environment,” Scaringe said in the memo. “To achieve this, we have simplified our product roadmap and focused on where it is most impactful to deploy capital.”

The decision, which comes about two weeks after Bloomberg reported Rivian would cut headcount, marks a pullback after the EV maker expanded over the past year to support a production ramp-up. Rivian, which makes electric pickups and SUVs in addition to delivery vans, notched one of the biggest-ever US initial public offerings in November as it emerged as a leading challenger to market leader Tesla Inc.

The cutbacks won’t include manufacturing-operations workers at Rivian’s factory in Normal, Illinois, according the memo. “To those leaving Rivian, I am genuinely sorry,” Scaringe wrote.

Rivian shares rose 1% Wednesday in New York and have lost 69% of their value this year.

