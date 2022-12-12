(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. is walking away from plans to jointly build electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz AG, aborting a deal signed just three months ago to share costs and quickly scale up production.

Rivian will no longer pursue the memorandum of understanding signed with the German automaker in September, which included plans to invest in and jointly operate an existing Mercedes vans plant, the Irvine, California based company said in a statement Monday. Rivian will instead focus on its own consumer and commercial products.

“At this point in time, we believe focusing on our consumer business, as well as our existing commercial business, represent the most attractive near-term opportunities to maximize value for Rivian,” Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in the statement.

The end of the short-lived plan caps a difficult year for Rivian, which has struggled to gain ground on electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc. The company builds two consumer models at its plant in Normal, Illinois: the battery-powered R1T pickup and R1S sport utility vehicle. It also has a deal to build 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest shareholders.

That diversified product lineup helped stoke interest in Rivian’s November 2021 initial public offering. Its listing was the sixth-biggest in US history and gave it a war chest of billions of dollars to scale and grow. Expanding manufacturing outside of the US was a priority, and Rivian explored its own site in Europe, Bloomberg News reported.

Production Snags

However, it’s been a tough first year of production for Rivian. In March, the company lowered its full-year output goal to 25,000 vehicles, citing supply chain issues. Without those hurdles, the plant would have been capable of building 50,000 EVs this year, the company said. As macro conditions worsened, Rivian later announced it would cut 6% of staff. In October, the company had to recall almost all of the vehicles it had built due to a minor structural defect.

Mercedes’s own plans to electrify vans and ramp up output in Europe aren’t affected, Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in the statement. The company will still continue work at a dedicated electric van plant in Jawor, Poland.

“Our collaboration with the Rivian team has been based on a common engineering passion and a strong spirit of partnership,” Geisen said. “That’s why I respect and understand the decision of Rivian to prioritize the delivery of their consumer business and existing commercial business in the near-term.”

It’s not the first time Rivian has lost its grip on a potential product and manufacturing partnership with an established carmaker. Plans to build an electric vehicle with Ford Motor Co. — one of Rivian’s early and bigger financial backers — were abandoned in November 2021, shortly after the IPO. Ford pared back its investment in Rivian in the months that followed.

Rivian also has plans to invest $5 billion in a new plant to be built outside Atlanta, Georgia.

When the potential partnership with Mercedes was first announced in September, it was cheered by investors who sent Rivian’s stock up 11%, its biggest gain in four months. The EV maker’s shares are now down 74% this year through Friday’s close.

The door to future cooperation between the companies remains open, the two said in the statement.

“We share the same goal as Mercedes-Benz Vans, to help the world transition to electric vehicles, and we look forward to exploring opportunities with them at a more appropriate time for Rivian,” Scaringe said.

