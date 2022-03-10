(Bloomberg) -- Electric-pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc. tumbled after its fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street’s expectations, as the company said it continues to grapple with supply-chain challenges.

Rivian also said it expects to build 25,000 vehicles this year, a total weighed down in part by component shortages. Without those constraints, its factory would have capacity to build up to 50,000 vehicles across all lines, Rivian said Thursday in a letter to shareholders.

While the fast-growing automaker is seen as a competitor to EV market leader Tesla Inc., with a bulky BEV pickup and SUV, Rivian has stumbled recently. The company missed its 2021 output target and temporarily suspended production at its Normal, Illinois, plant in January to make improvements after a Covid-19 outbreak, Bloomberg has reported. The issues, along with rising competition in the EV market, have weighed on the stock this year.

Rivian’s shares fell 10% at 4:45 p.m. after regular trading Thursday in New York. The automaker, which counts Amazon.com Inc. as a major shareholder and customer, had one of the largest listings in U.S. history last November. But the stock has fallen 60% this year through Thursday’s close.

Rivian reported fourth quarter revenue of $54 million, below analyst consensus estimates of $64 million. The Irvine, California-based company recorded an adjusted loss per share of $2.43 a share, wider than the $2.05 loss analysts were expecting.

