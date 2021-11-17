(Bloomberg) -- The breathless five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. is poised to come to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out nearly $15 billion from the newly public electric-truck maker’s valuation.

Shares of the startup, which made its trading debut last week and has had its stock skyrocket over five sessions, dropped as much as 10% to $155.25 in premarket trading. If the declines hold after regular trading opens, that would take out a chunk roughly equivalent to the size of American Airlines Group Inc. or News Corp.’s current market capitalization.

Despite those declines, Rivian would still be worth about $138 billion, holding on to its lead over Volkswagen AG, and its position as the third-largest automaker globally by market value.

