(Bloomberg) -- Riyad Bank is considering selling shares in its investment banking arm, joining a steady stream of companies tapping Saudi Arabia’s equity market amid strong demand for IPOs across the Gulf.

The kingdom’s third-largest lender started assessing and preparing for a possible initial public offering of Riyad Capital, according to a company filing.

The Gulf region has been a booming market for IPOs over the past two years, with high oil prices and increased international investor interest driving the sentiment even as share sales slumped globally amid high interest rates. Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills Co. surged 30% in its trading debut in Riyadh last Monday after a hugely oversubscribed IPO.

Riyad Capital, which provides asset and wealth management, investment banking and brokerage services, recorded a profit of 380.5 million riyals ($101 million) last year, according to its website. Its total assets stood at about 3 billion riyals.

The Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth, is the biggest shareholder in Riyad Bank.

Read more: Saudi Arabia Eyes Reviving Massive New Aramco Share Sale

--With assistance from Matthew Martin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.