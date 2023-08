Riyadh Air to Focus on Flights to and From Saudi Arabia, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, plans to focus on flights to and from the kingdom, its chief executive officer told the Financial Times.

The company won’t directly compete with the strategy of top regional carriers, Qatar Airways and Emirates Airline, in using their home bases as hubs for connecting flights, CEO Tony Douglas told the FT in an interview.

