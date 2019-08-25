(Bloomberg) -- It’s set to be a busy week for Saudi Arabian stocks, with volumes likely to surge as index compiler MSCI Inc. completes the country’s promotion to emerging-market status just as the U.S.-China trade war escalates and concerns deepen about a global recession.

Saudi Arabia’s weighting on the New York-based company’s MSCI Emerging Markets Index will increase to 2.83% from 1.45% based on Aug. 27 closing prices, it said in a statement earlier this month. When the first part of the upgrade took place in May, share trading in the country leapt to almost $8 billion in a single day, the most in almost 13 years.

The heightened interest is driven mostly by foreign investors who passively track MSCI indexes. Their purchases from abroad have helped the index in Riyadh deliver more than six times the gains for equities from developing markets this year, and could help the index recover from the 2.4% loss on Sunday amid speculation that slowing growth globally will sap demand for oil, the country’s biggest export.

Inflows to the Saudi market this week could exceed $6 billion, according to estimates by Mohamad Al Hajj, an equities strategist at EFG-Hermes Holding in Dubai. That’s more than 11 times the average weekly net purchases by foreigners this year.

Still, some investors expect that the stronger volumes are unlikely to be sustained, given that Saudi Arabia’s new status arrives at a time when local stocks are trading at relatively expensive levels against a backdrop of a weak economy and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Read more on why the party mood has been souring in the Saudi market.

EFG-Hermes’s Al Hajj closed an overweight call on Saudi shares in July, saying a strategy built around the MSCI index inclusion had run its course, and also citing weak fundamentals for the chemical sector and lower earnings prospects for banks.

To contact the reporter on this story: Filipe Pacheco in Dubai at fpacheco4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, John Viljoen, Eddie van der Walt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.