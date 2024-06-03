It was just a screenshot of a portfolio, posted without comment on Reddit by an account associated with Keith Gill.

But assuming the unverified image in fact reflects his actual holdings, it showed the man who goes by the monikers DeepF—-ingValue and Roaring Kitty was worth as much as US$485 million on Monday.

Gill — who played a starring role in 2021’s meme-stock mania and inspired a legion of individual investors to prop up shares of GameStop Corp. — didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A day after the image was posted, shares of the video game retailer surged by as much as 75 per cent in New York. Ginning up euphoria over GameStop is familiar territory for Gill, who became a folk hero and Wall Street bete noire after a series of videos he posted about the company more than three years ago fueled a runaway rally in the stock, inflicting dramatic losses on hedge funds betting against it.

Gill testified about the episode before Congress in 2021, and his exploits served as grist for last year’s film Dumb Money, where he was portrayed by actor Paul Dano.

Regardless of the recent screenshot’s provenance, the jolt to GameStop stock served as a reminder of the outsize impact Gill’s well-known Reddit account still wields. The image shows 5 million shares of GameStop and 120,000 call options expiring June 21, as well as more than $29 million in cash.

The options would allow the purchase of an additional 12 million shares. The position could hypothetically make him the retailer’s fourth-largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares of GameStop retreated from their highs, but were still up 34 per cent to $30.94 at 1:42 pm in New York, making the portfolio worth roughly $340 million.

The cryptic post bears a notable difference from the last time DeepF—-kingValue shared a similar snapshot in April 2021, which showed a GameStop position worth just $31 million.

Gill’s social media accounts had been dormant for more than three years until last month, when Roaring Kitty resurfaced on X, posting an image of a man leaning forward in a chair. Fans took the hieroglyph as an indication their beloved leader was back in action, and bid up the shares. Still, GameStop shares are trading almost 67% below their January 2021 peak.