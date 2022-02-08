(Bloomberg) -- South African stocks headed for a record close as industrial metals producers led gains, while gold miners climbed thanks to haven demand for bullion and bank shares hit the highest since July 2019.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index rose 0.9% to 76,368 as of 3:12 p.m. in Johannesburg. Mining giants BHP Group Ltd. and Anglo American Plc were the biggest drivers of the advance. Gold Fields Ltd. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. boosted the precious-metals sector, while FirstRand Ltd. outpaced fellow lenders.

“Hopes of improved economic growth stabilization in China as they continue to ease monetary policy” is benefiting miners, said Peter Takaendesa, head of equities at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town. Banks “initially lagged the recovery from Covid, but are now catching up and expectations of gradual interest rate hikes by the South African Reserve Bank are supportive of the sector’s profitability,” he said.

Gains for miners and banks are helping South African stocks to outperform their emerging-market peers early in 2022, building on their strongest year since 2009.

