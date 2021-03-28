37m ago
Roaring Twenties, Shock-Worn World, Australia Stimulus: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Some of the world’s top money managers are betting on a post-pandemic spending boom that will boost real-world companies
- Six thousand miles from the Suez Canal, a multinational maker of industrial adhesives has one eye on the clogged trade artery and another on ways to minimize fallout on his $2.8 billion company
- Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy expired Sunday, bringing to a close the nation’s largest Covid stimulus measure
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China
- The U.S. labor market shifted into a higher gear in March as the nation made progress in putting Covid-19 in the rear-view mirror
- Clouds are gathering over emerging-market currencies, risking a redux of 2018, writes Ziad Daoud
- Philippine central bank Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan has long wanted to make electronic money so ubiquitous that one could pay at a street stall via mobile. Now he’s leading the bank’s digital drive
- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez called on the IMF to extend the repayment period on the nation’s debt facility beyond 10 years
- Villagers on the banks of the Suez Canal are getting used to their unusual new neighbor. It’s 400 meters long, carries about $1 billion and nobody knows when it’ll leave
- China and Iran signed a deal aimed at charting the course of their economic, political and trade relations over the next 25 years
