(Bloomberg) -- Roark Capital is in the early stages of weighing an initial public offering of Inspire Brands, the owner of fast-food chains Dunkin’, Arby’s and Jimmy John’s, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm has held preliminary discussions with potential advisers about a listing of Inspire in late 2024 or 2025, depending on market conditions, according to the people. Inspire could be valued at roughly $20 billion in any listing, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on whether to pursue an IPO, or the size and timing of one, have been made, the people said. Representatives for Roark didn’t immediately provide comment while a representative for Inspire Brands declined to comment.

Roark created Inspire in 2018 as an owner, operator and franchisor of a portfolio of restaurant brands. Its holdings also include Baskin-Robbins, Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings. In 2022, Inspire bought Dunkin’ in an $11 billion take-private deal that became one of the largest-ever restaurant transactions.

A one-minute Dunkin’ commercial featuring actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, singer Jennifer Lopez and former NFL star Tom Brady aired during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Thirty-second Super Bowl ads cost an average of $7 million.

Atlanta-based Roark is known for investing heavily across the fast food sector, with its holdings split across two main groups: Inspire and Focus Brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon and Jamba. Roark last year announced a deal to acquire sandwich chain Subway for $9.6 billion. It also owns a stake in The Cheesecake Factory.

--With assistance from Daniela Sirtori-Cortina.

(Updates with decline to comment from Inspire Brands in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.