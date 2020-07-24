(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsSubscribe to What Goes Up on Spotify

Rob Arnott, chairman and co-founder of Research Affiliates, has spent a lot of time studying market bubbles. He joins this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to share what he’s learned, and give his takeaways about the current environment for investors.Some highlights of the conversation:“People bandy around the term and all it means is well it's frothy. Okay, froth is a characteristic of bubbles and vice-versa, but that doesn't define it in a way you can use it in real-time. My definition that you can use in real-time is if you wanted to value an asset using discounted cash flow or some other accepted valuation method, you would have to use implausible assumptions to justify the current multiple.”“Second part of the definition, and no less important, the marginal buyer, the person who's buying at today's prices, doesn't care about valuation models at all. If those two definitions are in place, you've got a bubble and you can identify it when it's happening. Now the right answer is not to short all of the bubble assets because bubbles can continue farther than you can imagine.”Mentioned in this podcast: Rob Arnott Says It’s Insanely Stupid to Chase Market Bubbles U.S. Stock Market Bull Run In Recession Makes Investors AnxiousYes. It's a Bubble. So What?

