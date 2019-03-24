(Bloomberg) -- Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots tight end and 3-time Super Bowl champion, is retiring from football today, he told his 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski, nicknamed "Gronk", has been with the Patriots since they drafted him from the University of Arizona in 2010.

"I will be retiring from the game of football today," Gronkowski said on Instagram. "It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization."

