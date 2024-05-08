(Bloomberg) -- Robert Dennard, an engineer at IBM whose invention of dynamic random access memory — DRAM — in the late 1960s made possible personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and video game players, has died. He was 91.

He died on April 23, according to a death notice on the website of the Journal News, a newspaper in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Dennard’s breakthrough idea was to use a single transistor to write and read computer data. Compared with magnetic memory technology previously used, his innovation permitted much more data to be stored at a higher density using far less space and power at a lower cost.

DRAM remains a component in personal computers built today. Before DRAM, computers needed dedicated storage space and air conditioners to keep them cool, making them too large to put in homes much less on desktops.

In 1968, Dennard and International Business Machines Corp. received a patent for the process, which helped revolutionize the microelectronics industry.

When Dennard received the Lemelson-MIT Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, he said he was often asked he could foresee how important DRAM would become.

“I knew it was going to be a big thing, but I didn’t know it would grow to have the wide impact that it has today,” he said.

Moore’s Law

He also gained fame for a 1974 paper on scaling principles that said improvements in transistor technology would bring power-saving benefits. His conclusion built on Moore’s Law, a observation made in 1965 by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Santa Clara, California-based Intel Corp., that chip transistor capacity would double every 18 to 24 months.

This connection broke down around 2006. Since then, chips have generally become more power-hungry, requiring tradeoffs in their design and use.

“It is truly unusual in a field moving as rapidly as semiconductor technology to have an invention endure over three decades, but there is still no technology on the horizon to replace the single-transistor DRAM cell,” Moore wrote in a letter recommending Dennard for the MIT lifetime achievement award.

Dennard was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 1997 and received the National Technology Medal from President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

Robert Heath Dennard was born on Sept. 5, 1932, in Terrell, Texas, to Bufford Dennard, a dairy farmer, and the former Lois Heath, a homemaker who sometimes worked in a school cafeteria.

No Power

He and his brother and two sisters lived in a rural community of 5,000 people in a home that had no electricity during his early childhood. He started his education in a one-room schoolhouse, he said in a 2009 oral history interview with the Computer History Museum.

He credited the circumstances of his early childhood for some of his success, especially having lots of free time to think and entertain himself.

“I developed a very slow thinking process in my early days, and I believe that is why I am able to bring great concentration to a problem and engage my whole brain in finding a creative solution,” he said when he received the 2013 Kyoto Prize for advanced technology.

One of the things he did in his spare time was read. When his sister Evangeline left home to become an US Army nurse, she gave him her collection of books and phonograph records, including an anthology of science fiction short stories, he wrote in Crossroads magazine in 2014.

“I particularly enjoyed those by H.G. Wells, which stimulated my young imagination and formed vivid images of strange worlds and people,” he wrote.

Electrical Engineering

After graduating from high school in Irving, Texas, where his family had moved, he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Southern Methodist University in Dallas in 1954 and 1956, respectively. He attended SMU on a band scholarship, playing the E-flat bass horn to finance his education.

He spent his entire professional career at Armonk, New York-based IBM, joining the company after earning his Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University, in 1958. He was assigned to IBM’s research division.

Beginning in 1963, he worked at the Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, a suburb north of New York City in Westchester County.

Dennard’s wife, Jane Bridges, was a software consultant and teacher. The couple lived in Croton-on-Hudson, New York.

Dennard maintained that many ordinary people, a group he considered himself a part of, could bring about fundamental changes as he did with DRAM.

“I think the key for people if they want to be involved in something like this is that they need to have the attitude that they really can contribute to something totally new,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.