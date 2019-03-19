(Bloomberg) -- The prosecutor who brought charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said it’s “standard” practice to drop charges against people accused of soliciting prostitutes if they agree to certain conditions.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg made the comment in a tweet about a Wall Street Journal story, which cited anonymous sources about the proposal. Aronberg didn’t deny aspects of the story, which reported that the accused men would have to admit guilt, complete community service and an education course, and be screened for sexually transmitted diseases.

The newspaper said it isn’t clear whether Kraft and other men accused in the case will accept the provision calling for them to review the evidence against them and admit that the state would be able to prove them guilty at a trial.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to charges that he solicited prostitutes at a strip-mall day spa in southeast Florida, including once on the morning of the American Football Conference championship game between his Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Prosecutors and police say they captured video evidence of all the defendants.

The misdemeanor case has rocked Palm Beach County, a bastion of American wealth, and could lead to as long as a year in prison for defendants convicted after a trial. The case is part of a broader investigation involving multiple offices and police departments in Florida into prostitution and human trafficking, which prosecutors say stretches from China to Florida and the U.S. northeast.

A spokesman for Aronberg declined to comment Tuesday on the conditions demanded of the accused men in a so-called deferred prosecution deal.

