Robert McWhirter, president of Selective Asset Management

Focus: Canadian dividend and small-cap stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK

“The Fed chairman [Jerome Powell] frankly said … ‘don’t expect a ton of further cuts in the future,’ in part because this cut was unusual. It wasn’t based on the back of a series of weak economic data, this was ‘ah gee, stuff is happening on the trade front here, were concerned about inflation not being as much as we’d hoped. It’s time to give a little gas to the economy.’

“The other portion as I’ve described, is the US$14 trillion worth of negative yields. Typically in Europe, you’re now seeing a huge widening spread and remember that U.S. 10-years when I was last on this show were at around 2.37 [per cent] … they went all the way down to 1.73 on July 3. They’ve now rebounded back above 2 per cent, today trading below, so they’re still bumping along the bottom. We have concerns that the price of oil may be rising over the next couple of months; We think that will then drive yields back up and that they may put a bit of a damper in the markets.

“Overall, you’re still seeing a huge spread between the U.S. interest rates and foreign interest rates. That’s given strength to the U.S. dollar, suggesting [it] may be tick up towards US$ 100 on this increase. That then puts a damper on gold on the near term.”

TOP PICKS

AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)

Aecon has a 2.6-per-cent yield, a modest 16-per-cent payout ratio of four-quarter trailing cash flow.

It has a very attractive 9.5-per-cent free cash flow yield. Free cash flow per share grew 56 per cent year-over-year to $118 million.

Aecon reported on July 25. Year-over-year sales per share rose 14 per cent, while earnings per share were up 86 per cent, 23 per cent above expectations. Earnings estimates have increased 7 per cent in the past 90 days. Earnings are forecast to grow 26 per cent in 2019. The $25.50 average target price of the 11 analysts that cover Aecon implies a 26-per-cent potential upside. Dennis Mark, technical analyst at NBF’s target of $28 implies 30-per-cent upside.

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS (ATE.V)

This note is based on Antibe’s CEOs June 25 letter and their July 2 annual general meeting: Last year it delivered dramatic gastrointestinal (GI) safety data for their lead drug, ATB-346, in a head-to-head Phase 2B study versus Naproxen, the most prescribed nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) in the U.S. The results strongly suggest they have solved the GI safety issue with NSAIDs. Their Phase 2A efficacy study and recent dose-ranging metabolism study in humans provided encouraging effectiveness and COX inhibition data.

Based on these encouraging results, Antibe launched a Phase 2B dose-ranging efficacy study with a total of 360 patients across 35 clinical sites. The study is designed to validate the effectiveness of ATB-346 in reducing osteoarthritis pain and establish the lowest effective dose. A successful data readout in this trial would validate the best-in-class status of ATB-346 in a US$11-billion drug category and set the stage for global partnering activity. The Phase 2B dose-ranging efficacy study for ATB-346 remains on track for a top-line data readout this summer. Echelon Wealth Partners’ analyst Doug Loe has a speculative buy rating and a $1.40 target price implying 5-times upside potential. David Batz of Zacks Research has a $1.50 target.

BADGER DAYLIGHTING (BAD.TO)

Badger has a $1.7-billion market cap and provides truck-mounted hydrovac excavation services across North America. It has a 1.2-per-cent yield, a modest 12-per-cent payout ratio of four-quarter trailing cash flow. Badger has an attractive 3.4-per-cent free cash flow yield. Free cash flow per share grew 10 times year-over-year to $58 million.

The company reported on May 13, with a 23.3-per-cent trailing return on equity. Year-over-year sales per share grew 23 per cent while earnings per share rose 37 per cent. Earnings are forecast to grow 22 per cent in 2020, giving a 16.9 price-to-earnings (P/E) and attractive P/E-to-growth of 0.79. Dennis Mark, technical analyst at NBF’s target of $58 implies 20-per-cent upside.

PAST PICKS: JULY 24, 2018

ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING (ATA.TO)

Then: $19.05

Now: $21.64

Return: 14%

Total return: 14%

CP RAIL (CP.TO)

Then: $249.65

Now: $315.64

Return: 26%

Total return: 28%

EMPIRE (EMPa.TO)

Then: $26.47

Now: $35.64

Return: 35%

Total return: 37%

Total return average: 26%