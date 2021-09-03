

MARKET OUTLOOK:

The fundamental outlook appears cloudy as COVID-19 is causing supply chain disruptions resulting in shortages and price increases of labour, semiconductors, and shipping containers.

While equity market seasonality usually calls for caution at this time of year, technical analyst Leon Tuey had positive comments on August 26th “…the Mid-Caps and Small-Caps (which) have been of great concern to many, have bottomed and their bull market has returned. Record highs are assured ..The fun now really begins.”

J.P. Morgan’s Global Equity Research team supported this positive view for small/mid-cap (SMid) stocks, noting this morning “we continue to believe the underlying “tide” is still very positive for small/mid-caps and should continue to serve as a tailwind for SMid investors through at least the first half of next year.

…. nominal GDP growth is expected to remain strong, which should help corporate margins recover, pushing earnings growth into double digits for the first time in four years… a scenario that should eat into valuation multiples, giving SMid-Caps an undemanding (attractive) valuation against that of most other asset classes.”

We believe equities will rise over the next 12 months.





TOP PICKS:

Robert McWhirter's Top Picks Robert McWhirter, president of Selective Asset Management, discusses hit top picks: Aecon Group Inc., CCL Industries, XORTX Therapeutics.

Aecon Group Inc (ARE TSX)

$1.2 billion market cap. A Canada-based construction and infrastructure development company. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining and Concessions.

Aecon has a 3.2 per cent dividend yield equal to 22 per cent of four quarter trailing cash flow. Aecon’s free cash flow grew 78 per cent year-over-year to $111 million, an attractive 12.3 per cent free cash flow yield.

Aecon reported July 22, 2021: year-over-year sales per share grew 27 per cent with a 124 per cent increase in cash flow per share and a 613 per cent increase in earnings per share.

This was a 17 per cent earnings surprise. Earnings estimates for calendar year 2022 have increased 9 per cent in the past 90 days.

Earnings are forecast to grow by 31 per cent in calendar year 2022 resulting in a 14.8 forecasted P/E multiple. ARE is expected to report earnings on October 26, 2021. The forecast of $0.55 versus $0.36 is a 53 per cent increase.

Tony Popowich, technical analyst at IA Securities noted on August 29, 2021 “The stock is now probing the neckline of a massive 13-year ascending triangle basing formation at the $22.00 zone. A sustained breakout would introduce longer-term technical upside in excess of $40.00, implying potential upside of 88 per cent.

CCL Industries Inc. (CCL/B TSX)

$13.0 billion market cap. The company manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products including labels and extruded film.

CCL has a 1.1 per cent yield and a modest 12 per cent payout of four quarter trailing cash flow, and a 4.5 per cent free cash flow yield. CCL’s free cash flow grew 31 per cent to $577 million on a four-quarter trailing basis.

CCL reported results on August 5. Sales per share grew 14 per cent and earnings grew 49 per cent, 7 percent above analysts’ expectations.

Analysts’ earnings estimates for calendar year 2021 were revised up by 5 per cent in the past 90 days. CCL’s forecasted ROE for calendar year 2022 is 18.4 per cent. On August 30, Joe Farrell, technical analyst with IA Securities noted: “CCL continues to consolidate on top of the five-year high basing formation at the $67.00+ zone. The base breakout projects further technical upside in excess of $100.00, implying 39 per cent potential upside.





Xortx Therapeautics Inc. (XRX CSE)

$74 million market cap (based on 142 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis). Xortx expects approval soon for listing to the TSX Venture exchange and NASDAQ.

XRX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development that use existing FDA approved drugs that are enhanced with its proprietary drug delivery technology to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid to treat chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant. More than 15 per cent of U.S. adults, or 37 million people, are estimated to have CKD, and of those, it is estimated that diabetic nephropathy (DN) contributes half of all individuals.

Xortx is a HIGHLY SPECULATIVE company that has 2 drugs going into phase 3 clinical trials and appears significantly undervalued compared to other listed companies with phase 3 trials that typically trade at 3X higher market cap.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ARE TSX Y N N CCL/B TSX N Y N XRX CSE N Y N



PAST PICKS: September 11, 2020

Robert McWhirter's Past Picks Robert McWhirter, president of Selective Asset Management, discusses his past picks: Intertape Polymer Group, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Sun Life Financial.

Intertape Polymer Group (ITP TSX)

Then: $15.67

Now: $30.52

Return: 95%

Total Return: 100%

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL TSX)

Then: $69.40

Now: $51.29

Return: -26%

Total Return: -25%

Sun Life Financial (SLF TSX)

Then: $55.05

Now: $64.78

Return: 18%

Total Return: 22%

Total Return Average: +32%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ITP TSX N N N KL TSX N N N SLF TSX N N N





