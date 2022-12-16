(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will share in a £26.5 million ($32.3 million) pay pool from his first year as partner at one of the City of London’s most successful advisory boutiques.

In its latest financial year to the end of March, Robey Warshaw reported revenue of £39.8 million, largely flat on its revenues from a year earlier, according to accounts filed by the firm. This generated a £26.5 million profit for Osborne and his three fellow partners — who don’t pay themselves a salary — to divide among themselves.

The majority of that - £17.2 million - will go to Simon Robey, the firm’s co-founder and a former senior investment banker at Morgan Stanley, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The profits came in a period when the firm advised on transactions including the takeover of RSA Insurance Group Ltd by Canada’s Intact Financial and Denmark’s Tryg.

First Year

Osborne joined the partnership in April 2021, the latest career move for the former politician who jobs have included newspaper editor and adviser to BlackRock Inc.

M&A activity has dropped off this year but Robey Warshaw has still secured some high-profile mandates. It worked on the acquisition of Chelsea FC by a consortium led by US investor Todd Boehly and has also advised HSBC Holdings Plc on its defence against a break-up campaign from its largest shareholder.

Robey Warshaw declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.