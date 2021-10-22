(Bloomberg) -- Robin Hood Foundation, the anti-poverty charity that hosted about 3,000 people at the Javits Center on Wednesday night, has informed attendees that a guest tested positive for Covid-19 the following afternoon.

The person was Paul Tudor Jones, the hedge fund manager and founder of Robin Hood. He said in a statement to Bloomberg that he took a PCR test after a co-worker at his home tested positive and that it showed positive. This was after he he had a negative PCR test for Covid on Monday.

“Every person at the dinner was vaccinated and we are sharing information as we have it. I feel fine, have no temperature and am following Covid protocols. If I have inadvertently exposed anyone, I am truly and deeply sorry,” Jones said.

The event required all guests to be fully vaccinated and submit a health declaration on the Clear app. Those attending included luminaries from the finance, real estate and political arena, including Paul McCartney, Eric Adams, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys.

Everyone who meets the CDC guidelines for a high-risk exposure has been personally contacted, a Robin Hood Foundation spokesman said, adding that it consulted with infectious disease experts to develop and implement the COVID-19 protocols for the event. Guests were advised to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

