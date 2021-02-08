(Bloomberg) -- Wes Moore is stepping down as chief executive officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, the anti-poverty group that’s heavily supported by hedge fund managers.

Moore, a combat veteran and author, led Robin Hood as it raised more than $230 million last year, according to a statement Monday from the New York-based nonprofit. He’ll leave in May after a four-year tenure.

“I’m so proud to have been CEO of this Robin Hood over the past four years. This is the right time to step down for me and my family, but it’s also the right time for change for this organization,” Moore, 42, said in the statement. During his tenure, the organization raised in excess of $650 million.

The group’s annual fundraisers attract thousands and have featured celebrity entertainers including Pharrell Williams and Beyonce in recent years. The money last year was important for the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than $65 million for cash assistance, meals, housing and health care. An additional $140 million went to programs and initiatives developed to directly address the systemic underpinnings of poverty in New York City, the charity said.

“Thanks to Wes Moore’s transformational leadership, Robin Hood is at the strongest point in our 33-year history,” said Robin Hood’s co-founder and board member Paul Tudor Jones.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.