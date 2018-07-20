A collection of film memorabilia, art and watches that belonged to actor and comedian Robin Williams and his ex-wife, Marsha Garces Williams, are heading to Sotheby’s.

The auction house is planning to offer hundreds of objects estimated at $3.3 million to $4.7 million on Oct. 4 in New York, Sotheby’s said Friday in a statement announcing the sale, “Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams." Some of the proceeds will benefit charities.

The auction will include autographed scripts, awards, props and wardrobe items. A robe worn by Daniel Radcliffe in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” is estimated at $10,000 to $15,000.

Williams, who would have turned 67 on Saturday, committed suicide in 2014. He won an Oscar as best supporting actor for his portrayal of a therapist in “Good Will Hunting” and was nominated for his performances in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society” and “The Fisher King.”

The most valuable items to be auctioned include street art by Shepard Fairey and Banksy. A bronze sculpture of a horse by Deborah Butterfield may fetch more than $220,000. A Franck Muller minute-repeating wristwatch, estimated at $25,000 to $35,000, will be among more than 40 timepieces auctioned from Williams’s personal collection.

Robin Williams' Hollywood Walk of Fame award