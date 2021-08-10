(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to buy Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, in its first acquisition as a public company.

The approximately $140 million all-cash deal will give Robinhood access to Say’s software, which helps company shareholders exercise their right to vote proxies and ask questions of management, according to a blog post Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Robinhood made its public trading debut.

“Together, we’ll find new ways to expand what it means to be an investor through new products and experiences that democratize shareholder access,” Robinhood said in the blog post on its website.

