(Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities and Robinhood Markets Inc. won dismissal of a proposed class action by retail investors who accused the firms of colluding during January’s meme-stock frenzy.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said the plaintiffs failed to show there was any agreement between Citadel Securities and Robinhood to act in concert. She dismissed the case without prejudice, giving the investors until Dec. 20 to possibly file an amended complaint.

The lawsuit alleged that Citadel Securities amassed a substantial short position in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that exploded in value, and that the market-maker pressured Robinhood to stop customers from purchasing those shares, which the online brokerage did on Jan. 28.

Citadel Securities said it first learned of Robinhood’s trading restrictions on certain stocks during January’s meme-stock frenzy from Twitter, rebutting accusations that the two firms colluded.

‘Vague and Ambiguous’

The judge said the plaintiffs were only inferring such pressure was applied based on “a few vague and ambiguous emails between two firms in an otherwise lawful, ongoing business relationship.”

“We are pleased that the court agreed that there is no basis for the plaintiffs’ conspiracy theories and summarily dismissed the case,” a representative for Citadel Securities said in an emailed statement. Robinhood didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

The case is In re: January 2021 Short Squeeze Trading Litigation, 21-2989, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida (Miami)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.