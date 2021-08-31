(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and its main rivals slid after U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told Barron’s that a full ban of payment for order flow is “on the table.”

Robinhood fell as much as 9.2%, Charles Schwab Corp. slipped 3.3% and Virtu Financial Inc. declined 5.6% in New York trading Monday after Gensler said that paying for order flow -- where brokerages send customer orders to trading firms and receive payments in return -- has “an inherent conflict of interest.”

Gensler, who took over the agency in April, has previously made that point and revealed that the SEC was looking closely at whether it needs to revamp regulations. The issue has been in Washington’s crosshairs as policy makers scrutinize complex Wall Street practices that have contributed to this year’s meme-stock frenzy.

Brokers including Robinhood profit by selling trades, prompting some lawmakers to question whether that incentivizes firms to push clients to engage in excessive buying and selling.

In the Monday interview with the online news publication, Gensler said the practice allows market makers to get a “first look” at transaction data that may lead to unfair advantages.

Gensler has previously pointed out that countries including the U.K. have already prohibited payment for order flow. Some in the financial industry have questioned whether the SEC would need additional authority from Congress to ban the practice outright.

