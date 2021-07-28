Robinhood Markets Inc., the online trading platform focused on making investors out of millennials, slid as much as 12 per cent in its trading debut before climbing back closer to its price in its initial public offering.

The trading app made famous in this year’s meme stock frenzy priced its US$2.1 billion IPO at the bottom of a marketed range. The shares opened at that price Thursday and quickly slid from there, before regaining some of those losses.

The shares were down 1.2 per cent to US$37.54 at 1:28 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about US$31 billion. Accounting for employee stock options and similar holdings, Robinhood’s fully diluted value is more than US$32 billion, but still short of the more than US$36 billion valuation it would have had at the top end of its price range.

The company sold 55 million shares Wednesday for US$38 each after marketing them for US$38 to US$42.

The failure to deliver a first-day pop craved by IPO investors may signal doubt about Robinhood’s promise to “democratize” and expand access to capital markets.

Robinhood debuted in a crowded but diminished week in the capital markets, as a record-setting year of U.S. listings is losing momentum. Some 33 companies including blank-check firms had been slated to raise more than US$11.6 billion on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The second-biggest IPO of the bunch, what was planned to be a listing of up to US$1.8 billion by car-battery maker Clarios International Inc., was postponed indefinitely. An IPO by fruit and vegetable producer and distributor Dole Plc, earlier planned for Tuesday, was cut back to a target of up to US$515 million and moved to later Thursday.

Five of of the six U.S. IPOs that raised US$2 billion or more closed above their offer prices on the first trading day, Bloomberg’s data shows. Only three are trading above their offer price currently. Robinhood’s IPO was bigger than all but one of that group.

Robinhood allocated an unusually large portion of its IPO shares to retail stock buyers. It ended up selling around 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the deal to such individual investors, after earlier saying it could set aside as much as 35 per cent of the offering for them, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

This method also comes with risk as retail investors are often associated with volatility. Another potential wrinkle is that Robinhood is allowing insiders to sell up to 15 per cent of their holdings right away, instead of locking them up for the first six months.

Robinhood co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in a Bloomberg television interview that he’s striving for a “large portion” of the company’s customers to be long-term investors.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Tenev, 34, said shortly before Robinhood shares began trading on Nasdaq. “We’re not thinking about anything that happens in the market, especially in the short term.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. advised Robinhood on its listing. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol HOOD.