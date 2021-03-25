(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets is building technology that would allow customers to buy into initial public offerings, including its own, Reuters reported Thursday.

The online brokerage is readying its own IPO this year, and has weighed selling shares directly to its clients, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Allowing customers to buy into the IPOs of other companies, however, would require negotiation with those businesses and other Wall Street firms, and also need approval from regulators, Reuters reported.

A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment.

Robinhood said earlier this week that it had filed confidentially for its IPO.

