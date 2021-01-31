(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. reduced the number of companies with trading restrictions to eight from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its website.

The current list includes GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment, BlackBerry Ltd., Express Inc., Genius Brands International, Inc., Koss Corp., Naked Brand Group Ltd., and Nokia Oyj.

Opening new positions in these securities is currently allowed, but limited, according to Robinhood’s website, which listed the maximum number of shares and options contracts each user can hold. For those whose current holdings already exceed the limits, their positions won’t be sold or closed.

Robinhood put buying restrictions in place after its clearinghouse deposit requirements for equities increased last week, the company said in a blog post on Friday.

