Robinhood Plans to Allow Most of Its Staff to Work Remote Permanently

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to allow most employees to work remotely on a permanent basis, embracing a work from home policy that began with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Menlo Park, California-based company will not require staff to go into offices regularly, according to a statement Wednesday. Employees will still have access to offices.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted companies from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to rethink the necessity of offices. While securities firms and banks have primarily pushed employees to return, some technology companies have been more flexible. Earlier this week, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. delayed plans to return workers to offices until March, and will require boosters for those that return.

Robinhood said limited exceptions will apply to the new plan as some teams may need to live within a commutable distance to an office for regulatory or business reasons.

“With our primarily remote approach, we provide employees with the flexibility they need to work where they are most comfortable and productive whenever we can,” Robinhood said in the statement.

Robinhood said it is exploring technology to smooth out collaboration among employees working in offices and at home.

