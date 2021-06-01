(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. added three new members to its board ahead of the stock-trading app’s much anticipated initial public offering.

Jon Rubinstein, who helped create the iPod for Apple Inc., and Robert Zoellick, former president of the World Bank, will join the board immediately, the company said Tuesday in a statement. PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Paula Loop will be appointed June 17.

Rubinstein, who was briefly a top executive at hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, will serve as lead independent director.

Robinhood filed confidentially to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March for an IPO. That followed a tumultuous few months that saw millions of new traders join the app, but also forced the firm to draw on its credit lines after struggling with collateral requirements.

The new board members are joining as Robinhood faces scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy.

Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter, though the timing could change, Bloomberg News has reported. The company selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.