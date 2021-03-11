(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the popular trading app under scrutiny over concerns it’s made investing too much like a game, said Thursday that the number of female crypto traders on its platform has surged seven times from the end of 2020 in an encouraging sign of rising diversity within the male-dominated financial system.

“While women remain underrepresented on Robinhood Crypto compared with our total active customer base, it is notable that 40 percent of Robinhood active women customers are crypto traders,” the company said in a blog post. “These figures are encouraging and prove that crypto can be a powerful tool in decentralizing power in finance.”

Robinhood Crypto currently offers seven tradeable coins, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, which has doubled in value so far this year.

