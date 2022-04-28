(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the financial upstart that drew millions of novice investors during the early days of the pandemic, is struggling to prove itself as a public company.

The stock lost almost three-quarters of its value since the firm’s July initial public offering, and shareholders looking for any sign of a turnaround this week may be hard-pressed to find one.

On Thursday, two days after announcing that it’s cutting 9% of its full-time staff, the brokerage posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of $392 million, or 45 cents a share, that was wider than the 38 cents that Wall Street analysts expected. Revenue of $299 million missed the average estimate of $352.9 million.

While enthusiasm from small-dollar investors helped drive Robinhood’s IPO, it remains to be seen whether they’ll stick around to use a variety of features the company is rushing to release. First-quarter transaction revenue totaled $218 million, a 48% decline from a year earlier, while average revenue per user dropped 62% to $53. Monthly active users slid 10% to 15.9 million.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood slid 4.9% to $9.60 in extended trading at 4:09 p.m. in New York. The stock had plunged 73% since the IPO through the close of regular trading.

The first-quarter results stand in stark contrast to the same period of 2021, when a surge in meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. drew throngs of retail investors into the market, with Robinhood playing a starring role in the frenzy. That came with a gusher of new accounts.

For now, Robinhood is delivering on its promise to introduce new products. Plans to expand beyond stock, options and cryptocurrency trading are already progressing. In recent months, Robinhood readied or debuted a range of features, including a spending account, stock lending, crypto wallets and retirement accounts.

