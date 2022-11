Robinhood Seeks to Reassure Customers on Crypto Practices

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. reiterated its crypto safety practices in a Twitter thread, saying customer assets are “completely segregated from any firm activity.”

The financial services platform offered the reassurance amid heightened concerns over contagion spreading across the crypto industry following FTX’s bankruptcy.

