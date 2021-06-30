(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Financial LLC will pay about $70 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s claims that it had lapses tied to a March 2020 outage and that it let thousands of clients trade options even if the products weren’t appropriate for them.

The sanctions represent the largest financial penalty ever ordered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the brokerage watchdog said Wednesday in a statement. Finra said Robinhood’s misconduct affected millions of customers.

The penalty comes at crucial time for Robinhood, which plans to hold an initial public offering later this year. The brokerage firm has faced criticism from lawmakers and regulators over its ties to the meme-stock frenzy that has roiled markets and for criticisms that its popular app hooks neophyte investors on trading.

The Finra penalty includes a $57 million fine and a demand that Robinhood pay about $12.6 million to wronged customers. In settling the case, Robinhood neither admitted or denied the regulator’s claims.

Robinhood struggled at times to keep up with demand for its free trading app since the pandemic began to shake financial markets last year. The company said in a February filing that it was in talks with Finra to resolve an inquiry about its March 2020 outages and practices involving options trading, which could cost at least $26.6 million -- the sum it agreed to pay was more than twice that amount.

