(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to field questions from individual investors on its earnings call next week through a platform it just purchased.

Retail investors can submit questions for Robinhood management through Say Technologies, a company it agreed to buy this week, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Robinhood reports second-quarter earnings on Aug. 18, its first such release as a publicly traded company. Investors can submit questions through Aug. 17.

Other companies that invited retail investors to submit questions for executives through Say’s platform include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Lemonade Inc. Individuals sent more than 4,700 inquiries to AMC for its second-quarter earnings call, including about whether the movie theater chain would ever partner with fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. and if it might consider offering drive-in films.

