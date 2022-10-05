(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. and Discord Inc. were accused of enabling adult men to sexually and financially exploit a California girl in a lawsuit filed by a social-media watchdog group.

The case appears to be the first among dozens of recently filed suits over social media addiction to target gaming-focused platforms. Wednesday’s complaint in state court in San Francisco also blames Snap Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. for the girl’s mental-health difficulties.

The girl became acquainted with adult men through Roblox and Discord’s direct messaging services, which she thought had safeguards protecting her, according to a statement by her lawyers at the Seattle-based Social Media Victims Law Center.

“These men sexually and financially exploited her,” the group said. “They also introduced her to the social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat, to which she became addicted.”

Roblox and Discord didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 70 lawsuits have been filed this year against Meta, Snap, ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google centering on claims from adolescents and young adults that they’ve suffered anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and sleeplessness after getting hooked on social media. In at least seven cases, the plaintiffs are the parents of children who’ve died by suicide.

Discord is a gaming chat app that has 150 million monthly active users. Popular with young people, Discord was known as a sort of wild-west space online. The company beefed up its moderation efforts over the past two years.

Roblox is a gaming platform with over 203 million monthly active users, many of whom are children. Young players have been introduced to extremists on the platform, who may take conversations elsewhere online like Discord or Skype. Roblox has robust moderation efforts, which include scanning text chat for inappropriate words as well as every virtual image uploaded to the game.

Read More: When The Scrolling Doesn’t Stop: Social Media Lawsuits Pile Up

The girl in the lawsuit, who’s identified only by the initials S.U., and her family are seeking to hold the social media companies financially responsible for the harms they allegedly caused. The family also wants a court order directing the platforms to make their products safer, which the Social Media Victims Law Center said can be done through existing technologies and at minimal time and expense to the companies.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.