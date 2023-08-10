(Bloomberg) -- Roblox Corp. is reimagining its gaming platform as a recruitment tool by opening an immersive 3D world where potential applicants can prep for interviews and get a taste for the company’s culture.

In the Roblox Career Center, players enter a virtual lobby, attended by an avatar office manager. From there, they can head to an interview room, butterfly dome or podcast lounge, to listen to conversations hosted by Chief Executive Officer Dave Baszucki and learn about the company’s values and products. On Thursday, after launch, players crowded Baszucki avatars inside the center — including one in a suit and another dressed as a Teen Titans character.

“It’s one thing to talk about our technical innovations to recruits; it’s something completely different to have them experience those innovations on the platform themselves,” Roblox Chief Technology Officer Daniel Sturman said in a blog post announcing the new center.

It’s not unusual for Roblox players, who design the company’s games themselves, to grow up and build careers off the platform. Roblox has recently beefed up its recruitment tools, including through its 2020 acquisition of cognitive assessment firm Imbellus. An avatar of an Imbellus scientist sits in the Career Center’s rec room to prepare players for the Roblox interview process.

Like many gaming companies, Roblox has faced accusations of failing to foster a diverse work culture. Just 27% of employees are women, and in interviews with Bloomberg, many current and former employees raised allegations of sexist and racist treatment at the company. Roblox has said it’s committed to having a diverse workforce, and said its share of female and minority employees has grown over the past three years.

