(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange has set a reference price of $45 for the direct listing of Roblox Corp., the online gaming company that originally planned to go public via a traditional initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

Roblox’s shares will begin trading Wednesday without the company raising any capital. As with previous direct listings, the company won’t issue new shares at a set price. Instead, current investors can simply begin selling shares based on demand when trading opens.

Setting a reference price is a requirement for trading to begin. Unlike the share price in a standard IPO, it isn’t a direct indicator of the company’s market capitalization. At $45 a share, though, the company would have a market value of about $30 billion, said one of the people.

A representative for the exchange declined to comment. A spokesperson for Roblox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.